Campaigners ‘occupy’ bridges on M8 in pro-independence campaign

Protestors took to the M8 to raise saltires and Scotland flags in a demonstration for Scottish independence.

The campaign saw pro-Yes flags and banners along the length of the M8 motorway from Edinburgh to Greenock.

Picture; Ian Rutherford

The demonstrations took place at bridges along central Scotland’s main motorway in a bid to show that the pro-indy movement is very much alive.

Dubbed the YesM8 event the demonstration was to show that support for independence was very much alive across the Central Belt.

Police Scotland were aware of the protest with strict rules in place, including the need to pre-register to get involved in the display.

The M8 display is part of a number of pro-indy moves this weekend with Bridges for Indy holding an On The Shoulders of Giants event at Arbroath to commemorate the 698th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Picture; Ian Rutherford

A spokesman said: “We will be asking 100 people to sign a new declaration that will stay true to the original but substituting the United Nations for the Catholic Church as the main world body of influence and we will be sending the finished document to them in New York.”