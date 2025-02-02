Campaigners from RSPB Scotland - one dressed as a giant gannet - swooped on the Scottish Parliament, calling for action to save Scotland’s seabirds.

The charity is urging politicians to support serious action to reverse the devastating declines of seabird species like puffins, gannets, and Arctic tern.

The campaigners met acting Climate Action Minister Alasdair Allan and invited MSPs from all parties to sign posters with the pledge: ‘I’m standing up for Scotland’s seabirds’.

One of the RSPB campaigners dressed as a giant gannet for the visit to the Scottish Parliament | supplied

Helen McLachlan, head of marine policy at RSPB Scotland, said: “Scotland’s seabirds are iconic. We’re incredibly lucky that our coasts and islands are home to the likes of puffins, gannets and fulmars.

“But they are in crisis, with 70 per cent of seabird populations in decline. They face multiple threats, from struggling to find enough food to rear their young, to being caught in fishing gear, and their nesting sites being attacked by invasive predators. On top of that they’ve taken a battering from avian flu.

“It’s vital that action is taken now so these irreplaceable species can recover and build resilience.”

Their demonstration outside Holyrood came as the Scottish Government seeks views on its Seabird Action Plan, which RSPB describes as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a real difference for these ocean voyagers.

Mr Allan said: “It’s important that we all play our part in protecting seabirds - with concerted effort and shared responsibility, we can stop the declines we are seeing in our seabird populations and increase their resilience to climate change.

“As top predators, seabirds are indicators of the health of marine ecosystems, playing a crucial role in maintaining balance. Seabirds also support our tourism industry - particularly in rural and island communities.

“I encourage everyone with a stake in Scotland’s natural environment to respond to the consultation. Your views are important in ensuring that Scotland remains an international stronghold for seabirds, now and in the future.”

RSPB Scotland is calling for people to let the Scottish Government know they support the Seabird Action Plan and believe that, with ambitious action and funding, it can deliver the vital measures needed to turn around the fate of Scotland seabirds, including protecting seabird prey fish supplies, clearing all Scottish seabird islands of invasive predators and protecting the most important areas for seabirds on land and at sea.

Paul Walton, the charity’s head of habitats and species, said: “Scotland has globally important seabird populations, including, at the last assessment, 60 per cent of the world’s Great Skuas and almost half of the planet’s Northern Gannets.

“We have a huge responsibility to protect these unique species. What action we take now will have major consequences for their future.

“It’s not too late to save our seabirds. We can help turn things around, if we act now.”