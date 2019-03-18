Car collides with Edinburgh fire engine as it responds to call

Have your say

A car collided with a fire engine which was responding to an incident in Edinburgh this morning.

The crash happened at the junction of Hannover Street and Queen street at about 7:45am, resulting in lengthy delays for motorists in the city centre.

Firefighters were on a callout before the collision. Pic: Shutterstock/TSPL

Other motorists claimed the car left queuing traffic and struck the emergency vehicle.

A fire service spokesman said the crew was responding to an alarm call at a building in Edinburgh at the time, and that this was covered safely by another appliance.

The spokesman said: “At around 7.45am on Monday, March 18 a fire engine responding to an incident in Edinburgh was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

“One individual was assessed at the scene, but did not require any further treatment.

“We are now supporting Police Scotland in order that they can establish the full facts and circumstances.”

A police spokeswoman also confirmed that they responded to this morning’s collision.

No one was hurt as a result of the collision.

