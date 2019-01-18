Car flips on its side after crash on Edinburgh's Buckstone Terrace

Have your say

A car has ended up on its side following a crash in the city's Buckstone Terrace this evening.

The accident, involving just one vehicle, happened at about 4:30pm this afternoon and police and the ambulance service are currently in attendance.

A police spokesman said that the collision has resulted in only minor injuries.

The southbound carriageway of the A702 road has been blocked as a result of the incident.

Edinburgh Evening Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, posted on Twitter: "RTC ongoing on Buckstone Terrace. Estimate southbound queues from around Braid Hills Road, citybound queues from around Lothianburn junction."