Care Home Welcomes Local Police Officers For Blue Light Event

Colleagues and residents at the Strachan House Care Home in Edinburgh, warmly welcomed PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson to speak to our residents and guests during our ‘Coffee With a Coppa’ event.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 20:05 GMT
PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson spoke to the audience about their time on the force, the challenges they face and the rewards from helping the local community, before taking questions from the residents, relatives and guests.

Fran Fisher, the General Manager of Strachan House has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you to PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson for their visit and to all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Strachan House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our Strachan House Care Home who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

