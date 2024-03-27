Care Home Welcomes Local Police Officers For Blue Light Event
and live on Freeview channel 276
PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson spoke to the audience about their time on the force, the challenges they face and the rewards from helping the local community, before taking questions from the residents, relatives and guests.
Fran Fisher, the General Manager of Strachan House has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you to PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson for their visit and to all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Strachan House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.
"We are pleased to offer all of our Strachan House Care Home who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”