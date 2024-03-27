Care Home Welcomes Local Police Officers For Blue Light Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson spoke to the audience about their time on the force, the challenges they face and the rewards from helping the local community, before taking questions from the residents, relatives and guests.

Fran Fisher, the General Manager of Strachan House has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you to PC Colin Cursiter and PC Holly Matheson for their visit and to all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Strachan House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

