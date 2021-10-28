Police at the scene of a car crash on James Street in Carluke, South Lanarkshire. Three children and a woman have been taken to hospital after the crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.

The crash, which happened yesterday afternoon on James Street at the junction with Kirkton Street, involved a car and four pedestrians - a woman and three children, the oldest of whom is aged seven.

Inspector William Broatch, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Road Policing officers are continuing their enquiries into a crash on James Street, Carluke, which took place at the junction with Kirkton Street around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 27 October.

“The incident involved a car and four pedestrians – a woman and three children. All four were taken to hospital for treatment. The woman and one of the children are described as having serious, but not life-threatening injuries, whilst the other two sustained minor injuries.

“The car driver did not require any immediate medical treatment.

“We continue to ask for any members of the public who witnessed the crash and has yet to speak to police, to please come forward. We are also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage from the area. Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 2110 of 27 October.”

Yesterday, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend an incident on Kirkton Street, Carluke and dispatched 10 resources to the scene.

"One female in her twenties and three children have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow."

