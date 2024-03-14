Cash injection of £5m expected to boost Perth’s economy this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating its 35-year anniversary, The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair (SGF) is returning to Scone Palace in Perthshire this July and is expected to bring a £5m contribution to Perth’s local economy.

Perth is one of the fastest growing cities in Scotland, with a projected growth of 25% by 20301. Helping put Perth on the map andcontributing year on year to the town’s economy the SGF welcomes in excess of 30,000 visitors every year. Hailing from Scotland, England and Wales, in particular, Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and The Lothians, and Highlands and Perthshire the event is Scotland’s biggest country and game fair. It is a crucial platform for conservationists, landowners, environmentalists and educators as well as an amazing day out for families.

In addition to contributing to Perth’s tourism industry the event supports jobs for 20 local contractors each year to help with the build and activation.

Mordor Gundogs at Scone Palace

Championing local Scottish produce is at the event’s core, making sure visitors can indulge in the finest food and drink options that are either grown, raised or crafted in Scotland. Currently there are 88 exhibitors confirmed that champion local produce at the event and a huge number of catering options that incorporate Scottish sourced ingredients for food to eat at the show and to take home.

Around £30m will be spent by visitors at the fair, buying a diverse and eclectic mix of goods, from purchases of vehicles to sporting equipment and culinary delights. The average visitor spend in 2023 was £400, which is a rise from £350 in 2022. The GWCT, which partners with the SGF, sees a six-figure sum generated from the fair to help fund research and develop game and wildlife management techniques to improve the biodiversity of the countryside.

Robin Shedden, Managing Director of Cluny Country, is marking his 35th year of exhibiting at SGF and has seen significant business growth through the event’s platform. He said: “The SGF at Scone Palace has been a firm fixture in our business calendar for the last three decades. It has been a real pleasure to watch it expand and evolve into the fantastic event that it is today and I'm very pleased that Cluny Country has been involved from the beginning. The show welcomes an excellent crowd and I’d like to extend a big thank you to all those who make the show what it is.”

Henderson Gray Marquee Hire has been supporting the SGF’s infrastructure for 35 years, and through this stable income stream and impactful case study, the business has grown significantly. James Provost, Manager at Henderson Gray Marquee Hire, explained: “Henderson Gray, which spun out of a sailmaking business, has been supplying Marquees for over 100 years, and now work with 15 employees from two depots delivering high quality frame marquees across Scotland.

“We went from a small marquee hire company supplying traditional pole marquees to county fairs to the latest clearspan aluminium frame structures with sub-steel floors that allows us to deliver solutions to events requiring temporary accommodation throughout Scotland. Our expansion and growth are testament to the relationship we’ve had with SGF, supporting the event for three and a half decades, meeting new clients and securing opportunities year on year.”

In addition to the economic impact, the SGF is known as a great day out. David Gibson, Country Manager for Scotland at Stable Events who organise SGF commented: “The SGF is a social event, a great excuse to get together as a family, meet up with friends and try something new. It’s a great chance to indulge in retail therapy and enjoy a collection of likeminded brands in one place. We find visitors make a full weekend of the event, checking into nearby hotels in Perth, Meikleour, Dunkeld, Aberfeldy and Crieff.

“We have a loyal customer base who come year on year, but we want to encourage everyone to get involved in this fun day out for the whole family.”

In partnership with leading conservation charity GWCT, supporters will have access to a complimentary ticket and the option of gold parking, thanks to sponsors Waverton. To become a supporter, visit www.gwct.org.uk, and to find out more information about Waverton, visit www.waverton.co.uk.

Education has always been at the core to the SGF and the GWCT central exhibit will be exploring the varied landscapes of Scotland, the environmental threats facing the wildlife, and how working land management can be part of the solution.