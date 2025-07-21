Celebrities, musicians and ex-professional footballers will team up in aid of Maggie’s Centre next weekend - in what promises to be a truly unique event held at Armadale’s Volunteer Park.

The game is part of an effort to raise £50,000 for the vital cancer charity. Names from across football and music have pledged their support to the event that will see the stars descend on Armadale on Sunday, July 27.

Musicians taking part include chart-topping acts and fan favourites such as The Darkness, The View, The Snuts, Ben Walker, Luke La Volpe, Dictator, Tenement TV and Sergeant.

Also taking part are a host of ex-professional footballers, including Charlie Mulgrew and Premier League winner, and ex-Scotland captain Colin Hendry.

All the action is set to kick off at 12.30pm, with a full afternoon of football featuring teams made up of well-known musicians, local heroes and ex-pros.

One of the organisers Michael Ward said: “We wanted to create something fun and unforgettable that brings people together for a brilliant cause. Whether you're on the pitch or in the stands, Rock the Crossbar promises an incredible atmosphere, big names, and a huge amount of heart – all in support of a charity that does amazing work for those affected by cancer.”

Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins is one of those lining up at Armadale's Volunteer Park on Sunday, 27 July | Justin Hawkins

Michael, who runs songwriting camps alongside The View frontman Kyle Falconer, said a friendship with Justin Hawkins of The Darkness saw the rock legend appear on their six-a-side team at a London competition earlier this year.

Michael explained: “The thing with The Darkness is a personal friendship with me and Justin, he came to my and Kyle Falconer's songwriting camp in Alicante this year and we became really good pals, really quickly.

“The Darkness played in our La Sierra Casa team at celebrity soccer sixes in London in May and won it. We've entered the same team into this, so they are flying from a huge gig in Cornwall on the Saturday and then back there the next day.”

Following the football, players and supporters will head to The Regal Theatre in Bathgate for an awards dinner and live jam session, featuring surprise performances, guest appearances and a celebration of what’s sure to be a standout day for the community.

The event aims to raise £50,000 in support of Maggie’s Centre, a charity that offers free cancer support and care to individuals and families across the UK. Maggie’s Edinburgh operates out of the Western General Hospital.

An emotional video posted on Instagram by Michael’s brother and fellow organiser Jonathan Ward, explains why Maggie’s was chosen as the charity that the teams will line-up in aid of. In it Morris Schumacher describes the support provided for his son Jay, and both Morris and his wife Claire, while he battled cancer. Jay sadly passed away in 2015. Their story is just one of many highlighted in the video.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, cheer on their favourites, and soak in the atmosphere – with food, drink, and entertainment on offer throughout the day. A limited number of places are still available for those who’d like to play or enter a team.

For team registration, or to get involved as a supporter or sponsor, contact Mike Ward at [email protected] . You can also pick up tickets here.