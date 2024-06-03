Child, five, taken to hospital after being hit by car on Edinburgh street
Police and paramedics attended Groathill Road North in Drylaw after being alerted to the crash just before 3pm.
The child was then taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be ‘checked over’.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.50pm on Monday, 3 June, to a report of a crash on Groathill Road North in Edinburgh involving a child and a car.
“Emergency services attended and the five-year-old child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be checked over.”
