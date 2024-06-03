Child, five, taken to hospital after being hit by car on Edinburgh street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics attended Groathill Road North in Drylaw after being alerted to the crash just before 3pm.

A five-year-old child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh today.

Police and paramedics attended Groathill Road North in Drylaw after being alerted to the crash just before 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child was hit by a car on Groathill Road North

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The child was then taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be ‘checked over’.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.50pm on Monday, 3 June, to a report of a crash on Groathill Road North in Edinburgh involving a child and a car.