Child, five, taken to hospital after being hit by car on Edinburgh street

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 18:58 BST
Police and paramedics attended Groathill Road North in Drylaw after being alerted to the crash just before 3pm.

A five-year-old child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh today.

The child was then taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be ‘checked over’.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.50pm on Monday, 3 June, to a report of a crash on Groathill Road North in Edinburgh involving a child and a car.

“Emergency services attended and the five-year-old child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People to be checked over.”

