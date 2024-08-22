Children swept to sea off East Lothian coast amid strong winds as RNLI crews rush to help
The RNLI deployed a lifeboat just after 4.30pm after multiple concerned onlookers called 999 to report the youngsters were in danger.
The group had been stand-up paddleboarding inshore but were swept out to sea as winds reached 40mph.
Two adults tried to reach them - one swimming and another on a paddleboard - before the RNLI arrived on the scene.
Six minutes after launching, the lifeboat arrived to find one paddleboard with a child and two adults on it had floated around 800m out to sea.
The other two children for whom concern was reported had returned ashore by themselves.
After boarding the lifeboat, the three casualties were checked over by paramedics at the lifeboat station.
North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team brought other two casualties to the lifeboat station where they were monitored in the warm and dry until they were discharged.
Helm of North Berwick lifeboat Fraser Fulton said: “This was a very serious situation, thankfully with a positive outcome. Offshore winds can be deceiving and can very quickly take you away from safety.
“The water around North Berwick is cold, even in summer, if you fall into the water it will be a shock and you will get cold very quickly, potentially losing coordination in your arms and legs and finding it difficult to swim.
“If you’re heading out on the water on a paddleboard, check the forecast and avoid offshore winds. Always wear a buoyancy aid, carry a waterproofed means of calling for help and wear your leash.
"A paddleboard is much easier to spot and can help you stay afloat so stay with it. In any coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. We thank those who alerted us to this incident which allowed us to respond so quickly.”
Amid a sharp increase in rescues related to paddleboarding, the RNLI is recommending enjoyers of the activity to wear buoyancy aids, check the weather, carry mobile phones and tell someone where they are going.
