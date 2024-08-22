Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crews raced to help three children who got into difficulty on paddleboards off the East Lothian coast during yesterday’s strong winds.

The RNLI deployed a lifeboat just after 4.30pm after multiple concerned onlookers called 999 to report the youngsters were in danger.

The group had been stand-up paddleboarding inshore but were swept out to sea as winds reached 40mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two adults tried to reach them - one swimming and another on a paddleboard - before the RNLI arrived on the scene.

North Berwick Lifeboat prepares to rescue three children on paddleboard | RNLI/NorthBerwick

Six minutes after launching, the lifeboat arrived to find one paddleboard with a child and two adults on it had floated around 800m out to sea.

The other two children for whom concern was reported had returned ashore by themselves.

After boarding the lifeboat, the three casualties were checked over by paramedics at the lifeboat station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team brought other two casualties to the lifeboat station where they were monitored in the warm and dry until they were discharged.

Helm of North Berwick lifeboat Fraser Fulton said: “This was a very serious situation, thankfully with a positive outcome. Offshore winds can be deceiving and can very quickly take you away from safety.

“The water around North Berwick is cold, even in summer, if you fall into the water it will be a shock and you will get cold very quickly, potentially losing coordination in your arms and legs and finding it difficult to swim.

“If you’re heading out on the water on a paddleboard, check the forecast and avoid offshore winds. Always wear a buoyancy aid, carry a waterproofed means of calling for help and wear your leash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A paddleboard is much easier to spot and can help you stay afloat so stay with it. In any coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. We thank those who alerted us to this incident which allowed us to respond so quickly.”

Amid a sharp increase in rescues related to paddleboarding, the RNLI is recommending enjoyers of the activity to wear buoyancy aids, check the weather, carry mobile phones and tell someone where they are going.