Children with complex additional needs are at risk of missing out on a place at Edinburgh's holiday hubs unless more funding is found, a councillor has warned.

The hubs,which provide respite for families of children with additional support needs during school holidays, were at the centre of a major row earlier this year when the city council was setting its 2025/26 budget. A plan to reduce funding for the holiday hubs was dropped, but an SNP bid to invest an additional £1m was defeated.

Now council chiefs have announced a new set of criteria for access to the school holiday provision for children and young people with additional needs in the next academic year. The council said the new criteria would ensure that holiday support was directed to children and young people with the most complex needs.

Parents protest at Edinburgh City Chambers in September 2024 over a proposed 50 per cent cut to the budget for school holiday care for children with disabilities. Picture: Lesley Martin/Lesley Martin Photography | Lesley Martin Photography

But the council's SNP education spokesman Euan Hyslop said the failure to invest more in the hubs made it inevitable that some young people and their families would be disadvantaged.

He said: "The SNP group welcomes some of the work that has gone into engaging with parents over the last couple of months to try and find a way forward. However, it’s absolutely essential that these criteria are kept under review.

"I’ve already heard from two parents very concerned that their children, both with complex additional needs, are now going to miss out because of a lack of clarity surrounding the application and weighting of the criteria.”

He said parents were being asked to tick a box asking ‘Are you in poverty?’ “The question that parents have and that the council is yet to answer is, will a child miss out on allocation as a result of not living in poverty despite having incredibly complex medical needs?

"Parents have achieved a lot in forcing the council to abandon the proposal first published last summer to cut this service altogether. There’s agreement across parties now that there must be a place for this essential, lifeline service for years to come.

“However, if it is to meet the needs of all families and young people, councillors must face up to the reality that additional money needs to be allocated to the service."

Children can get up to four weeks’ holiday hub provision across the October break, February break, Easter and the Summer holidays. Applications for the next academic session, August 2025 to August 2026, are now open. The closing date for applications is 10 August 2025.

The council insisted the new criteria would ensure that children with the most need would get places in the hubs.

Education convener James Dalgleish said the new criteria offered clarity to families of children with additional support needs who rely on holiday hub provision.

“Our focus over the past six months has been to secure a safe, achievable and sustainable way forward for holiday hubs, while also exploring how we can best meet the needs of some of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable children, and their families.

“I want to thank all the parents and carers who have given up their time to share invaluable thoughts and views on holiday hub support. This is a positive step forward and my hope is that it offers reassurance to families as we look ahead to the new school year in August.”