Chinese New Year: Here's where to celebrate the occasion in Edinburgh

Celebrated all over the world and no less in Edinburgh, Chinese New Year is today, February 10.

The world-famous occasion, also known as Lunar New Year, will be marked across the Capital with dances, musical performances and ancient traditions. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 will be the year of the dragon - a legendary animal in the country's folklore which symbolises power, good fortune and strength.

Known as Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea, the festival is traditionally celebrated in many other Asian countries as well as China. Festivities last from the second new moon of the winter solstice until the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the Yin Calendar.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Here are some of the events planned to mark the holiday in Edinburgh.

Chinese New Year Concert, Usher Hall

Enjoyed for several years by people in Edinburgh, the concert brings a combination of Chinese and Scottish cultures with Highland Dancing, Peking Opera and the acclaimed Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Proceedings will commence at 5.30pm with a Dragon and Lion Dance, Tai Chi, Bagpipe and more performances outside the venue before the concert itself begins at 7:30pm. Tickets range from £12 to £20.

Chinese New Year at St James Quarter

The flagship shopping centre in the heart of town is planning to mark the occasion today. At 12pm and 1pm, Yee's Hung Ga Kung Fu will perform a spectacular Lion Dance routine. Shoppers will be surprised with red envelopes, a traditional New Year gift which is supposed to bring good luck.

A host of shops, bars and restaurants within the mall have special items and discounts to mark the event, and the centre's own hotel Roomzzz Edinburgh is making a special offer to guests. Find out more here.

Win a red envelope at the Scotch Whisky Experience

Today, whisky-lovers hoping to start the year of the dragon off with a stroke of luck can with staff at The Whisky Shop on The Royal Mile a 'Happy New Year' to be in with a chance of getting their hands on a lucky red envelope. 10 entrants will be selected to receive special prizes.

The shop will also be lit up red this weekend as part of the celebrations.

Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour in Mandarin

The Princes Street whisky attraction will host a special edition of its flagship tasting tour in the official language of China tomorrow. Guide Xian will take guests through an exhilarating programme of performances, light shows and fine malts.

Tickets cost £30 each and can be booked here.

Chinese New Year Concert, Royal Botanic Garden

Talented musicians from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics will entertain crowds at the Royal Botanic Garden next Friday. Guests can expect percussion ensembles, solos and a host of traditional Chinese sounds at the event organised by Heriot Watt University.