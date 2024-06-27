Chris Brookmyre: A Novel Approach to Paying it Forward on The Health Lottery’s Podcast
Scotsman Chris Brookmyre, a celebrated author, is known for his gripping crime novels. He has published numerous books, including the acclaimed series featuring journalist Jack Parlabane. In addition, he collaborates with his wife, Dr. Marisa Haetzman, under the pseudonym Ambrose Parry, to create historical crime novels set in 19th century Edinburgh. Their notable works include The Way of All Flesh and The Art of Dying.
In the episode, Chris Brookmyre reflects on how 20 million bestselling Queen of crime, author Val McDermid paid it forward to him and how it has supported his career. He recalls moments when fellow authors offered unassuming and generous support, providing advice and opportunities that significantly impacted his trajectory. These acts of kindness inspired Chris to adopt a similar approach, extending support and guidance to aspiring writers and others in his field.
Chris talks about his collaborative work with his wife, Dr. Marisa Haetzman. Their joint efforts have resulted in a series of compelling novels that blend history and crime, bringing 19th century Edinburgh to life. Writing with his wife has been a rewarding experience, enriching both their creative processes and their relationship.
A particularly exciting highlight for Chris is his involvement with the Fun-Lovin’ Crime Writers, a band of crime writers who perform at various events, including this year’s prestigious Glastonbury Festival.
Listeners can look forward to Chris’s upcoming novel, The Cracked Mirror, which features an intriguing plot combining a retired librarian and a hardboiled LAPD detective. Additionally, Chris and Marisa have just finished the first draft of the next and final Ambrose Parry novel, The Death of Shame, which promises to be another engrossing read. He’s also working on a new novel to celebrate the forthcoming 30th anniversary of his debut novel Quite Ugly One Morning which was first released in 1996.
Chris Brookmyre said: “It was refreshing to take part in a podcast that has so much optimism inherent in its premise.”
