Christmas at the Botanics to return with spectacular winter light show

Christmas at the Botanics is returning with an all new winter wonderland lights spectacular.

Organisers say the event at the Royal Botanic Garden will be even bigger and brighter than last year, providing a completely new and unique experience.

There will be more than a million twinkling lights and 30 magical nights to experience from November 23 to December 29, 2018.

It returns following a hugely successful first year when more than 70,000 people walked the Christmas lights trail last winter.

The one-mile trail will weave through the Botanics using the Garden’s natural landscape and historic buildings as a backdrop for some stunning visual effects. New this year, the Cathedral of Light is an immersive installation comprising of more than 100,000 pea-lights.

The installation, never seen before in Scotland, will run for 70 metres alongside the famous beech hedge. A new scented fire garden by the pond will provide moments of tranquillity and reflection for visitors.

Large light installations by both UK-based and international artists will be positioned on the trail at locations including the garden’s magnificent Victorian Temperate Palmhouse. As part of the Christmas offering, there will be a Santa show and seasonal food and drink along the way.

The event will conclude with a Festive Finale, created by Scottish-based designer Ross Ashton. His spectacular light project, Presents, will illuminate the facade of Inverleith House in time to much-loved Christmas classics.

Ashton’s work has featured at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, London’s New Year’s Eve, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and the Fifa Football World Cup.

Kari Coghill, director of enterprise and communication at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: “The Botanics attracts over 900,000 visitors a year. It is a magical place by day and equally special by night. Christmas at the Botanics enables our visitors to enjoy a completely different experience here at the garden at night time.

“Income-generating events like this are crucial in supporting our plant research and conservation work, helping us to raise awareness of important projects such as our international work to protect threatened conifer species, which ties in well with the Christmas theme.”

Tickets are on sale now and visitors are being advised to book early to secure a chosen slot. For details, times and prices visit www.rbge.org.uk.