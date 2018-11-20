Christmas at the Edinburgh Botanic Gardens: Everything you need to know about this year's event

Have your say

Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens are set to bloom into life with a dazzling Christmas light display - here's everything you need to know about the event.

What is the winter trail?

A series of criss-crossing paths which follow a breathtaking patchwork of fairy light display through the Edinburgh Royal Botanic Gardens.The lights cling to trees lighting up the Gardens' ancient residents, creating an ethereal sight.

Keep a keen eye out for shards of light, frosty snowflakes, stars and baubles, marching reindeer and gingerbread men.

Highlights include a "cathedral of light" made up of 100,000 pea-lights and running adjacent to the famous Beech Hedge, a "scented fire garden" and, of course, Santa Claus and his Elves.

When is it taking place?

The event gets underway on November 23 and runs to 29 December. There are 11 separate entry times for inquisitive visitors to start their trails, every 20 minutes from 4.40pm.

The final entry is 8pm and the Royal Botanic Gardens shut at 10pm.

The event will not run on 26 and 27 November and 3, 4, 10, 11 and 25 December.

Will there be food an drink on offer?

Of course - all manner of seasonal treats will be on offer to visitors including spiced cider and mulled wine for the adults and hot chocolate for the youngsters. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own marshmallows to toast on one of the event's roaring fire pits.

Any last minute Christmas shopping opportunities?

The gift shop at the John Hope Gateway will remain open throughout meaning you can squeeze in some last minute Christmas shopping.

How much are tickets?

Advance tickets cost from £14 for adults and £8 for children - expect dearer prices if purchasing on the day.

Where can I buy them from?

Tickets can be bought from christmasatthebotanics.seetickets.com

