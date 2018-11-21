City Bypass delays after vehicle fire near Sheriffhall roundabout

Have your say

Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle fire on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The blaze is believed to have started at around 9am on Wednesday on the A720 Westbound approach to Sheriffhall and is understood to be causing issues on the carriage at the busy roundabout.

An image from Traffic Scotland cameras show the vehicle in flames and thick black smoke coming from the car.

Police Scotland confirmed all lanes had reopened by 9.30am.

