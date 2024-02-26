City of Edinburgh Council boosts number of attendants amid pavement parking crackdown
The number of parking attendants in Edinburgh is on the rise amid a crackdown on pavement parking.
New figures obtained by the Evening News show there are 111 attendants in the Capital as of the end of last month. That is a jump of 20 compared to the same time last year.
It marks the first time in at least six years that the figure has risen above 100. In 2019, there were 91 attendants employed by the local authority. Numbers increased during the Covid-19 years to 94 in 2020 and 96 in 2021 before dropping again to 86 in 2022.
Last month, fines began to be issued to motorists who park on pavements across the Capital. More than 200 penalties were handed within the first week of the laws being enforced.
City chiefs have claimed the new rules will help make streets more walkable and boost access for those with reduced mobility. However, some motorists complain of a lack of parking spaces which is worsening congestion in certain areas.
Offending drivers are ordered to pay a fine of £100 for each infringement with the sum reduced to £50 if the money is received within 14 days.
Numbers released by the council showed the vast majority of fines in the first week of the ban were for pavement parking. Double parking and parking at lowered pavements are also banned, with a smaller number of fines issued for those offences.
The council's transport convener Scott Arthur previously said of the ban: “We introduced these changes to make our streets safer and more accessible for everyone, and we’re already seeing more considerate parking across the city.
"I’ve heard from people too, including those with visual impairments or mobility issues, who really appreciate clear and passable pavements as a result of the ban.”