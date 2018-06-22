City summer scorcher could last more than two weeks

The city is set to sizzle as a mini heatwave bathes the UK in sun from next week.

And forecasters say the good weather could possibly continue for weeks yet.

Temperatures are expected to spike from Sunday, hitting over 20 degrees.

And this coming Monday could be a scorcher with potential highs of 24 degrees and temperatures hitting the low 20s for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine forecast, according to the Met Office.

A shame the weather didn’t turn for the outdoor Film Festival screenings in St Andrew Square last weekend but the sunny outlook is good news for vendors and guests at The Royal Highland Show this weekend.

With the final week of June expected to be dry with sunny weather organisers of this year’s Edinburgh Armed Forces Day can hope the St Andrew Square Gardens event will get a good turnout.

On Saturday, June 30 the event, which is a celebration of the history and proud record of the armed forces and their association with the local community, will include a parade of serving personnel and veterans from Charlotte Square to St Andrew Square from 11am.

Professional meteorologist Jo Farrow of STV and netweather.tv said with schools in Scotland breaking up for holidays at the end of June, there will be lots of people hoping the dry, sunny and warm spell will last into July.

She said: “June has brought a lot of sunshine over the UK – high pressure is building and there is barely any rain. No-one is allowed to say ‘the nights are getting shorter’ for at least three months. Let’s enjoy this summer first.

“The far north and north west of Scotland will see outbreaks of rain but overall it will be a dry week.

“High pressure sits right over the UK, with light winds, no weather fronts and a lot of sunshine.

“The heat begins to build through the weekend with temperatures well into the twenties across the UK for the end of June, and with maybe some slight wobbling for the first weekend of July, this fine, settled, very warm and dry weather looks set to carry on into early July.”

Forecasters have warned the hotter weather will also increase exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

During peak daylight hours on Sunday and Monday, Edinburgh will enter the high or very high UV risk category.

The Met Office recommends wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing, spend time in the shade and use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself.

