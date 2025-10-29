An independent school in Newbridge has had its plans for a new 153-seat theatre in its grounds approved by the council.

Clifton Hall School’s plans for the construction of small purpose-built, theatre within the school grounds were accepted by the local authority’s planning department on October 22.

The new theatre will include an entrance, 153-seat auditorium, sound desk, level stage area, plant and changing rooms. The plans include new access paths linking the building with existing pathways and accessible parking.

The proposed building will be located on the school’s lawn, north of the main school building and adjacent to existing standalone drama classroom.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The design, scale and layout are appropriate for this site and the development would not adversely impact upon amenity.

“The landscape and biodiversity proposal will contribute positively and deliver biodiversity enhancement to the site. Transport and parking, and flooding and drainage proposals are acceptable.

“There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion. Therefore, the proposal is acceptable.”

Clifton Hall School in Newbridge submitted plans on July 10 to build a 153-seater theatre/ auditorium in the school grounds. | Nicoll Russell Studios

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent Nicoll Russell Studios said: “The school proposes to create a small purpose-built theatre within their estate and extend the offering of their drama and performing arts programme, providing a flexible space and fully accessible building to cater for the school pupils and visiting productions.

“Situated above the front of house is the control desk, for sound and lighting, and various stores. A separate stair is also located in this area which provides an alternate escape route, a secondary route to the stage for the sound and lighting technicians.

“The theatre building will consist of a small auditorium with the seat raising up to 3.3m at the rear and access corridors to each side.

“The level stage area will be defined by the proscenium and have movable screen curtains to provide flexibility between the stage and public areas. Further flexibility has been created by making the first two rows of seating removable to extend the front of the stage.

“The massing of the building incorporates the required height for ducting and lighting bars above the stage and auditorium.

“Parents and other guest will use other buildings in the school campus for refreshments before and after performances.”

The building is to be clad in a mix of horizontal and vertical Scots Pine timber cladding. Doors and windows will be timber framed, and the pitched roof will be single ply membrane.

To the rear of the building there is a staircase accessing the first floor plant room. Also to the rear there is an air source heat pump.

The portico area will be hardstanding, with a heritage paving hardstanding path leading to the accessible parking space located near the pavilion. There is also a gravel path planned adjacent to the hardstanding path.

To the north of the building will be a gravel driveway providing access to the stage door. There is also a flagpole located to the south of the building, and the new path will be delineated by lighting bollards.

Work must begin on the planned new theatre within three years, and no development shall take place on the site until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work.

Clifton Hall School was established in 1930 and is an independent school situated near Newbridge to the west of Edinburgh. It was originally a boy's prep school and since 2008 it is a fully co-educational offering all-through education from the age of 3 to 18.

Over the recent years the grounds and buildings has been developed to improve the facilities of the school, which currently has 500 students.

The planning application received no objections or notes of support on the council’s planning portal.