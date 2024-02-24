Lockerbie bombing series: Colin Firth spotted filming in Linlithgow and Glasgow for new Flight 103 series
Filming for a new series about the Lockerbie disaster is underway, with actor Colin Firth having been spotted on set in Linlithgow and Glasgow.
The five-part series, understood to be called Flight 103, is being created by Carnival Films and Sky Studios and will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy.
Colin Firth will play Jim Swire, who wrote a book titled 'The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice' about the loss of his daughter and the aftermath of her death.
The Hollywood actor, who is best known for roles in films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech and Love Actually, has been spotted this week in Glasgow, where filming is expected to take place until early March. He was previously seen filming in Linlithgow's Friars Brae area.
The new drama will tell the story of how the aircraft carrying Pan Am Flight 103, which was travelling from London to Detroit via New York on December 21 1988, was destroyed by a terrorist bomb and crashed in a residential street in the small Scottish town. The bombing killed 270 people, including all 259 people on board the plane and 11 residents on the ground.