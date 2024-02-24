News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lockerbie bombing series: Colin Firth spotted filming in Linlithgow and Glasgow for new Flight 103 series

Filming for the new series about the Lockerbie disaster is underway.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Filming for a new series about the Lockerbie disaster is underway, with actor Colin Firth having been spotted on set in Linlithgow and Glasgow.

The five-part series, understood to be called Flight 103, is being created by Carnival Films and Sky Studios and will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Firth will play Jim Swire, who wrote a book titled 'The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice' about the loss of his daughter and the aftermath of her death.

Colin Firth is playing Jim Swire in a new series about the Lockerbie disasterColin Firth is playing Jim Swire in a new series about the Lockerbie disaster
Colin Firth is playing Jim Swire in a new series about the Lockerbie disaster

The Hollywood actor, who is best known for roles in films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech and Love Actually, has been spotted this week in Glasgow, where filming is expected to take place until early March. He was previously seen filming in Linlithgow's Friars Brae area.

The new drama will tell the story of how the aircraft carrying Pan Am Flight 103, which was travelling from London to Detroit via New York on December 21 1988, was destroyed by a terrorist bomb and crashed in a residential street in the small Scottish town. The bombing killed 270 people, including all 259 people on board the plane and 11 residents on the ground.

Related topics:LinlithgowLockerbieJim SwireGlasgow
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice