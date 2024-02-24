Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Filming for a new series about the Lockerbie disaster is underway, with actor Colin Firth having been spotted on set in Linlithgow and Glasgow.

The five-part series, understood to be called Flight 103, is being created by Carnival Films and Sky Studios and will follow the story of Jim and Jane Swire, who lost their daughter Flora in the 1988 tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Firth will play Jim Swire, who wrote a book titled 'The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice' about the loss of his daughter and the aftermath of her death.

Colin Firth is playing Jim Swire in a new series about the Lockerbie disaster

The Hollywood actor, who is best known for roles in films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech and Love Actually, has been spotted this week in Glasgow, where filming is expected to take place until early March. He was previously seen filming in Linlithgow's Friars Brae area.