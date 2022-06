Officers were called to a crash on the A1 in Tranent at around 7.35am this morning.

One lane was closed as a result, but Traffic Scotland have confirmed that the road is now clear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A1 in Tranent at around 7.35am on Tuesday, 7 June, 2022.

“One lane was closed.”