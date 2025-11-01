Commissioning editors don’t make mistakes - Bruce Whitehead

BBC Radio Four's Feedback presenter Andrea Catherwood

I have this hunch that lots of Evening News readers are also BBC Radio Four listeners. No? Well maybe this column will pique your interest.

On Thursday the woman in charge of their comedy shows, Julia McKenzie was interviewed on “Feedback”, a kind of listeners’ watchdog hosted by Andrea Catherwood. A majority had complained about the show “Jonathan Pie” which used to run at 11pm with very sweary language and explicit sexual expressions, but is now going out at 6.30pm – teatime for many. Some of them still thought the show was pretty funny, but one woman was listening with her grandchildren in the car when it came on, including references to anal sex.

A line of disgusted licence-payers queued up to denounce the show, after which its commissioner, Julia McKenzie was asked if she got the scheduling wrong.

Before I reveal her answer, I must confess that I am an avid Radio 4 listener. It's always on, and I just soak up the stories, documentaries, music and comedy as I work, cycle or bathe. I often hear execs grilled on the show, and the previous presenter, Roger Bolton had tried many times to persuade such an admission of error from editors and programme commissioners. Neither he nor Andrea Catherwood ever have. I'm afraid Ms McKenzie must have got the standard management briefing, which I imagine goes like this:

“Under no circumstances can we ever admit we got it wrong, Julia. Just tell them they're wrong. We decide what's good radio and no-one else. That's why we're commissioners and they're not. Off you go!”

McKenzie was bang-on message, refusing to back down, and claimed, despite the complaints, that the dirty version had been censored for the early evening slot. The furthest she would go was “we could have done better with that”. It's a bit like the latest disaster to hit the Starmer government, with the Chancellor apologising for breaking the rules, but unlike Angela Rainer, refusing to resign. Yes, Minister...