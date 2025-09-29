A Midlothian community is again fighting plans to build a major housing development on a greenfield site, amid coalescence fears that Dalkeith and Mayfield would be joined together.

Following the decision by Midlothian Council Planning Committee in June to add Kippielaw Farm to the shortlist of sites for new housing in the forthcoming Local Development Plan, the ‘Save Kippielaw’ campaign was relaunched at the Mayfield & Easthouses Community Council meeting on September 3.

The community group aims to persuade Midlothian Council not to allocate the site for development either in the short or long-term.

This will be the third time since 2014 that the site has been under threat. Previous campaigns have resulted in the council backing the local community and protecting the treasured green space, and the separate community identities in Mayfield and Dalkeith, which are currently divided by the fields at Kippielaw.

The Save Kippielaw community group are concerned about plans to build homes there, worried that it would merge Mayfield and Dalkeith. | Submitted

This time round the planning department did not shortlist the site, preferring not to allocate greenfield sites for housing if at all possible. However, the site was promoted again by a developer, and one of the three local councillors decided to support the developer’s proposal and get the site added to the shortlist.

This decision has shocked local residents. In the 2014 campaign over 1300 letters of objection were sent to the council who listened to the local community, removing the site from the last Local Development Plan.

Stephen Liddell of the Save Kippielaw campaign revealed the strength of feeling in the local community against the latest housing plans.

He said: “Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council has already agreed to accept five smaller sites totalling 206 houses which were shortlisted by the Planning Department because they would produce mainly social housing on brownfield sites. We do not need any more large-scale private housing developments consuming our countryside in this area.

“The local community are exhausted and angry that they are under attack yet again. They feel betrayed because their previous objections have been ignored. The current campaign has collected more than 600 letters of objection in it’s first three weeks alone.

“The local community hope that the council will support us again this time. The fight continues.”

Submitted

The local group’s latest campaign has cross-party support, from the SNP’s Colin Beattie MSP, Scottish Conservatives MSP Miles Briggs and Labour MP Kirsty McNeil, as well as backing from Mayfield & Easthouses Community Council.

In 2019 the site was proposed for a new Kippielaw Primary School and a 50 acre housing development. Following another community campaign, the council decided to build the school at Easthouses instead and the housing development was dropped.