A road traffic collision at Harthill is causing long delays on the M8.

Commuters heading along both sides of the M8 are facing long delays after a road traffic collision at Harthill.

Images from the Traffic Scotland’s Live Traffic Cameras show long tail backs in both directions. Whilst the vehicle involved has been moved to the hard shoulder, Traffic Scotland still advise taking alternative routes.

At the time of posting, Traffic Scotland advised 17 minutes of delays on the M8.

Motorists are facing long delays after a crash | Traffic Scotland

Warning motorists, Traffic Scotland said on social media said at 4.42pm: ““An earlier collision on the M8 Westbound is causing long delays

“Vehicle has been moved to hard shoulder. Alternative routes are recommended and delays are expected. Approx 17 minute delay on the M8. Further updates to come.”

A further update at 4.54pm warned motorists of lane closures east bound between junctions 4A and 5.

Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 2/2 Blocked due to a road traffic collision

“Traffic is slow on approach - 14 delays approx. Further updates to come.