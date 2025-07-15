Concern over missing Alan Niven, 54, last seen in Livingston on Saturday
Police have issued an appeal to the public for help in tracing Alan Niven, who has been reported missing from Livingston.
He was last seen in Tweed Drive in the Craigshill area of the town in the early hours of Saturday, 12 July, 2025.
He is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short red/auburn hair. His clothing when last seen is not known.
Inspector David McMillan of Police Scotland said: “It is out of character for Alan not to be in touch with family and friends and they are growing increasingly concerned for him.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard from Alan or who may have any information on his whereabouts to please contact us.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2977 of 14 July, 2025.
