Concerns grow for missing Edinburgh 16-year-old boy last seen two weeks ago in the north west of the city
Adeddamola Adebayo, also known as Damola, was last seen in the north west of Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 6. Police say concerns are growing for the teenager’s safety.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a 16-year-old male reported missing in Edinburgh.
“There are growing concerns for Damola’s welfare. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number of 146 of 18th May 2025.”