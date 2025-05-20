Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 16-year-old boy last seen in the north west of Edinburgh two weeks ago.

Adeddamola Adebayo, also known as Damola, was last seen in the north west of Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 6. Police say concerns are growing for the teenager’s safety.

Adeddamola Adebayo, also known as Damola, was last seen in the North West of Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 6. | Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a 16-year-old male reported missing in Edinburgh.

“There are growing concerns for Damola’s welfare. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number of 146 of 18th May 2025.”