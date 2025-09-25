Plans to erect a statue in memory of one of Edinburgh’s most famous daughters has been recommended for approval, although with the plinth shorter than originally planned.

‘Statue for Elsie Inglis SCIO’ applied for planning permission on February 28 to place the statue of the renowned Edinburgh doctor and suffragist on the southern pavement of the Royal Mile, near to the site of the hospice that Inglis set up for poor women and children in 1904.

The statue would have an overall height of 3.97 metres, with the plinth at a height of 1.9 metres. Council officers have recommended approval for the statue, but with a condition that it must have a shorter plinth.

The application proposes the installation of a statue on a plinth, depicting 19th and 20th century Edinburgh medical pioneer Elsie Inglis, dressed in military fatigues - something campaigners against the statue in its current format are unhappy about.

The application has been referred to the Development Management Sub-Committee meeting on October 1 because the application is of significant public interest, with 647 public representations received for this planning application - 237 in objection, 408 in support and two taking a neutral stance.

Artist's impressions showing two different views of the proposed statue of Dr Elsie Inglis on the Royal Mile | Jewitt & Wilkie Limited

In a report to the committee recommending approval, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “Notwithstanding the approved drawings, the height and form of the plinth is not approved. Prior to the commencement of the development an amended scheme shall be submitted and agreed by the Planning Authority that reduces the height and dominance of the plinth.”

However, he added: “The scale of the statue has been addressed in depth above and subject to an alteration to the plinth the overall scale of the statute is considered to comply with policy. The materials proposed are appropriate for the context.

“The works would be acceptable as the proposed statue would not have a detrimental impact on the historical architectural features of the area and would not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the adjacent listed buildings.”

The statue would sit adjacent to New Assembly Close, opposite the commemorative plaque to Dr Inglis at 219 High Street and the site of her maternity hospital she moved there in 1904 from George Square.

But the plans have been heavily criticised, with an open letter sent to those behind the plans claiming the statue misrepresents her legacy and disregards the historical significance of the site.

Dr Elsie Inglis was a medical pioneer and a campaigner for women's suffrage. | contributed

Campaigners against the proposed statue in its approved form, who will speak at the committee meeting on October 1, told the Evening News why they are against the current design.

Jim Taylor said: “It's a public disgrace that Elsie is being depicted in service to men and war rather than what she should be remembered as in Edinburgh for, her tireless service to women and maternity care.”

Lesley Banks said: “I feel that we've waited so long to get women represented in sculpture in Edinburgh. Any statue of Elsie must be relevant to the women's historical site, it should be beloved by the public and not be mired in controversy.”

Teacher Rosemary McIntryre said: “Whilst I'm welcoming that women are starting to be represented in sculpture, I feel there has not been enough consideration to public engagement with the sculpture and the process.

“As a teacher in Edinburgh, children cannot engage with the current design, it is inaccessible and says nothing about the fullness of Elsie's achievements.

“Thousands of people were born in the Elsie ingles maternity hospital. We must include their voices and the voices of Elsie's babies and their descendants.

“I sincerely hope that the sub-committee will reject this and not become complicit in the erasure of the history of women and maternity care in the city of Edinburgh.”

Dr Elsie Inglis, the pioneering midwife and surgeon, who is to be immortalised with a planned statue on the Royal Mile. | CC

The online planning application has received 237 objections, for reasons including the impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area/conservation area , the streetscape and adjacent listed buildings.

There were also concerns about the height of the plinth, traffic/congestion, the gender of the chosen sculptor, and the military fatigues/clothes not being representative of Elsie Inglis' life.

While, notes of support complemented the design, principle, location, choice of sculptor, cultural representation and the statue being a good representation of Elsie Inglis.

Elsie Inglis was not born in Edinburgh, but she was educated and spent much of her life in the city. Inglis was a doctor and suffragette, who tirelessly campaigned for better rights and specifically medical care for women.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Edinburgh before her funeral in 1917, which was held at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh and was attended by royalty.

Statue for Elsie Inglis SCIO was contacted for comment via their planning agent.