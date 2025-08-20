Controversial plans to create a glamping site on fields in an historic small holdings community have been delayed amid claims that more than 80 per cent of local residents were against it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals by S.A.Fairgrieve Ltd, at the fields, currently used for horses, received more than 30 individual objections while the local community association’s letter of objection had 62 signatures.

And at a meeting of East Lothian Council’s planning committee today, elected members heard claims allowing the new site at Boggs Holdings, near Pencaitland, would set a precedent for rural fields across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised over a decision not to have any on site management at the fields where six glamping pods are proposed.

The applicants, who were described as a group of local people who had lived in the community for decades, argued they were close by and would be able to respond to any issues day and night.

Artist's impression of how glamping pods could look on field outside Pencaitland | ELC planning portal

However local residents raised concerns that the onus would fall on them to report any problems on the site as they claimed the pods would disrupt the quiet surroundings and could cause late night noise and antisocial behaviour.

The council’s planning officers had recommended the application be approved saying glamping was a popular short term tourist accommodation which boosted the local economy and fitted in with the council’s policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were split over the issue with local ward members describing the proposals as a good plan in the wrong location.

Concerns were raised about the impact on livestock in the neighbouring field where pedigree Shetland sheep are raised with claims fencing proposed was not robust enough to ensure visitors, their dogs and children, were kept away from the flock.

And calls were made for changes to be made to parking plans for the field with a single car park created for guests rather than a network of roadways to allow people to park in individual spaces next to each pod.

Councillor John McMillan, economic spokesperson, proposed continuing the application to allow the applicants to take onboard the concerns and amend their proposal to reflect proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His motion was seconded by planning convenor Norman Hampshire and unanimously supported by councillors.

Boggs Holdings is considered one of the best remaining examples of small holdings created in Scotland in the 1920s and 30s to help people create sustainable communities with parcels of farm land created.

The application will now come back to a future planning committee meeting for a decision.