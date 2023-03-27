Cost of Living payment Edinburgh: DWP confirms when £301 will be paid into bank accounts this spring
Those on qualifying benefits will receive the first part of the £900 Cost of Living 2023 payment as early as April
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the dates eligible residents across Edinburgh will receive their next cost of living payment this spring. The government has announced those on qualifying benefits will receive the first part of the £900 Cost of Living 2023 payment as early as April.
Thousands of residents received their first cost of living cash-boost in July last year. The measures were brought in to help those on qualifying benefits combat the rising cost of living in the UK.
This year’s first Cost of Living payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of eligible residents in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The instalments are tax-free and don’t affect your entitlement to existing benefits.
So when will you receive your cost of living payment and are you eligible? Here’s everything people in Edinburgh need to know.
Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?
In 2023/24, there are three different cost of living payments available and depending on circumstances, residents may qualify for all three. The first payment - which will arrive between April 25 and May 17 2023 - concerns those on low-income benefits.
You will receive the first of three low-income benefit cost of living payments if you get any of the following benefits…
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Working Tax Credit
If you qualify for a certain disability benefit, you could receive a cost of living payment of £150 to be paid in the Summer 2023. The exact payment date is yet to be specified by the DWP but any person who claims the following benefits should receive it…
- Adult disability payment (in Scotland)
- Armed forces independence payment
- Attendance allowance
- Child disability payment (in Scotland)
- Constant attendance allowance
- Disability living allowance
- Personal independence payment
- War pension mobility supplement
Lastly, if you are above state pension age and entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2023 to 2024, you will get an extra £150 or £300 paid with your normal payment from November 2023.
Qualifying residents will receive a letter in October or November from the government explaining how much Winter Fuel Payment they will get.