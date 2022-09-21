One-off cost of living payments will started to be paid to around six million disabled people in Glasgow and throughout the UK yesterday.

The Government is paying disabled people an extra £150 on top of their support in recognition of the additional energy costs often associated with specialist equipment.

The payment is part of a wider range of measures introduced to help with the cost of living crisis.

What is adult disability payment?

Adult Disability Payment is a benefit for disabled working-age adults who live in Scotland.

It helps with the extra costs of being disabled or having a long-term health condition, and is paid by Social Security Scotland.

To get Adult Disability Payment, you must have a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, or be terminally ill. To find out more, visit Citizen’s Advice.

Who is eligible for the one-off disability payment?

The lump sum is not means-tested but is only available to those receiving an eligible disability benefit.

To qualify for the payment, you must have been receiving one of the following payments on May 25 2022.

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment

Child Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Those who claim a qualifying disability benefit from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and a qualifying disability benefit from DWP will receive the £150 sum from the DWP only.

When will the disability payment be made?

The Department for Work and Pensions has said that the "vast majority" of eligible households will get the money by the start of October.

The UK Government department said : “Those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for 25 May are expected to be paid shortly after the payment window opens.

“For those awaiting confirmation of their disability benefits on 25 May, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer but payments will still be automatic.”

Chloe Smith, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, has urged people to check the Help for Households government webpage to ensure they are getting as much support as possible.

She said : “We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.”

“This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.

“We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.”

What else is the government doing to help the wider population?

More than eight million low-income households have started receiving the first of two payments totalling £650.

The first instalment of £326 was issued to households on means-tested benefits from July. The second payment of £324 is expected later this year.

Pensioners who receive the winter fuel allowance will also be given £300 as a one off “pensioner cost-of-living” payment.

All households will receive £400 off their energy bills from October, with the discount made in six instalments over the winter.

Energy bills will also be capped at £2,500 for the next two years thanks to a new energy price guarantee announced by Liz Truss.