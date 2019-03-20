Costa Coffee favourite returns by popular demand for limited time only

Have your say

A Costa Coffee favourite is back by popular demand - for a limited time only.

The coffee chain’s white hot chocolate drink has finally returned after success with customers last year.

The drink, costing £2.70, will be available until the end of May as part of their new menu.

A spokeswoman from Costa Coffee said: “Our White Hot Chocolate is a huge fan favourite and we’re delighted to be able to offer it for a limited time this spring.”

Liverpool-based customer Amy Roberts said: “The love I have for @CostaCoffee for bringing out a white hot chocolate is unconditional. If only they were a thing all year round. Please. Please. I’m begging you. Please.”

Another customer, David R Smith, said: “The new limited edition white hot chocolate from @CostaCoffee is amazing plus it tastes like chocolate buttons.”

The white hot chocolate will be on their new menu, which also includes a new chocolate-filled cornflake nest topped with mini Easter eggs and the return of Easter favourite Choc-O-Crunch.

There is also a bigger range of sweet gluten free and vegan treats, incuding the fruity flapjack.

And cheese fans till love the new cheese scone and cheese twist - both served warm.

The new menu can be viewed online at http://www.costa.co.uk/

