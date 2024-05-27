Countdown to Edinburgh's Low Emission Zone: Which areas are affected?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone covers a large part of the city centre - but where exactly are the boundaries?

The zone adds up to a total of 1.2 square miles in the heart of the Capital, stretching from Queen Street in the New Town to Melville Drive on the other side of the Meadows and from Palmerston Place at the west end to Abbeyhill and the Pleasance in the east.

But these key streets which mark the boundary remain outside the zone. So drivers with vehicles which don’t meet the emission standards can still drive along Queen Street and Melville Drive and so on, rather than having to search for alternative routes.

It means that while most of the Old Town is included in the zone, only the part of the New Town south of Queen Street is affected, along with the West End as far west as Palmerston Place.

The section of Lothian Road between Princes Street and Morrison Street falls inside the zone, but Morrison Street is not in it and neither is Tollcross, nor Melville Drive, nor Home Street / Leven Street / Bruntsfield Place.

The LEZ does cover Lauriston Place and the new Quartermile development. And it also includes the North and South Bridges corridor along Nicolson Street and Clerk Street as far as East and West Preston Streets, which fall just outside the zone. But the Pleasance / St Leonard’s Street corridor, running parallel to the Bridges corridor, is not in the LEZ.

Although the Royal Mile is included, the parallel Holyrood Road is not. Dumbiedykes falls outside the zone. And a route has been preserved for all drivers from Holyrood Road, down Holyrood Gait which runs between Our Dynamic Earth and the old Scotsman and Evening News building, into Holyood Park, back along Horse Wynd outside the Scottish Parliament and up Abbeyhill. The roads in Holyrood Park are not part of the LEZ.