A retired couple have won their fight to keep a summer house after councillors said it would have to be painted ‘pink day glo’ to draw attention from passers by.

East Lothian Council planners had insisted the summer house be moved two metres from its original space saying it protruded the building line impacting on the “character and appearance” of the surrounding area.

However the applicants, who were granted permission to add a sauna, shed, patio and fence along with the summer house to the garden of their cottage near Yester, Gifford, argued the outdoor building acted as a ‘windbreak’ in its current position.

They appealed against a condition included in their planning permission which called for the relocation of the summer house which they said added to their garden being a ‘haven’ for them.

Planning officers said they receive 18 objections to the original application from nine objectors raising concerns including the height of the fence obstructing traffic views and loss of parking space to the summer house.

Appealing to the council’s Local Review Body the applicants said: “The garden has been significantly improved in the last two years as it was sloping unevenly and basically a rockery. It is now a lovely small cottage garden in which to sit. This is a haven for us when our health is poor.

“The garden is very windy and the siting of the summer house gives us some protection and respite. The garden is wider at the entrance and narrows considerably and so moving the summerhouse is not appropriate. The summerhouse is on our land and hasn’t affected parking.”

At the meeting this week councillors expressed surprise that the case had ended up in front of the review body while adding it would have to be painted a fluorescent shade to catch the eye.

Councillor Kenny McLeod said: “I am finding it hard to believe we are actually in this meeting for this, to tell the truth. I can’t see anything wrong with it (the summer house), it is not protruding from the houses and I will be going against officers recommendations.”

Fellow review body member Councillor Donna Collins agreed adding: “Unless you painted it day glo pink and put something on it you’re not going to notice it. It is within reason and I am quite happy to support the applicant on this one.”

The review body unanimously upheld the appeal approving the summer house to remain in it current position.