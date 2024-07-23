Edinburgh food delivery cyclist riding near notorious junction on the city bypass was ‘following sat nav’

By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:47 BST
Police have reported a food delivery cyclist who was travelling along the Edinburgh City Bypass near Dreghorn junction.

It is understood the courier was following his sat nav when he was stopped by police riding westbound along the A720. The 32-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. 

Livingston road policing officers uploaded a picture of the e-bike following the incident. The bike can be seen on the hard shoulder on the motorway and does not appear to have a rear light.

An Edinburgh food delivery cyclist was reported by police after being spotted cycling along the A720An Edinburgh food delivery cyclist was reported by police after being spotted cycling along the A720
An Edinburgh food delivery cyclist was reported by police after being spotted cycling along the A720 | Police Scotland

Writing on social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Livingston Road Police attended a report of a food delivery cyclist who was spotted cycling westbound on the A720.

“They were stopped just west of the Dreghorn junction, the rider, a 32-year-old male, was following sat nav on their phone. They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

