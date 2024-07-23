Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have reported a food delivery cyclist who was travelling along the Edinburgh City Bypass near Dreghorn junction.

It is understood the courier was following his sat nav when he was stopped by police riding westbound along the A720. The 32-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Livingston road policing officers uploaded a picture of the e-bike following the incident. The bike can be seen on the hard shoulder on the motorway and does not appear to have a rear light.

Writing on social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Livingston Road Police attended a report of a food delivery cyclist who was spotted cycling westbound on the A720.