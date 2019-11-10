Court action 'likely' if Indyref2 power refused

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will make the formal request under Section 30 of the Scotland Act before the end of the year, with next year her preferred time to hold a referendum. Picture: John Devlin / JPIMEDIA

Michael Russell, the Constitutional Relations Secretary, said legal action was one of the “likely consequences” of the UK Government refusing to grant powers for a second referendum.

However, Boris Johnson has hardened his opposition to indyref2, saying there are no circumstances under which he will give it legal legitimacy.

Writing in the Sunday National, Mr Russell claims Scots “don’t take kindly to bullying bluster and we tend to be leery of proven liars”.

