A former Bay City Roller star accused of stalking and harassing family members has walked free from court after a Crown bungle.

Pat McGlynn was alleged to have followed and spied on his brother John and sister-in-law Yvonne outside their home in Loanhead, Midlothian.

Pat, 67, was also claimed to have acted aggressively, gesticulate towards the couple and point a camera that was believed to be recording Yvonne McGlynn at her home.

The musician was said to have carried out the stalking campaign including blocking their driveway and leaving threatening voicemails between October 2020 and September 2021. But the former Roller was allowed to walk free from the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday after a sheriff deserted the case due to the Crown not providing the defence team with all the required disclosure.

Sheriff Peter McCormack was told this was the seventh time the Crown had brought the case to trial but had continually failed to supply the defence team with all the information they need.

Pat McGlynn outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

Solicitor Nigel Bruce told the court there had been “a long-standing failure to provide disclosure by the Crown” and asked the sheriff to desert the case.

Mr Bruce said: “The fact is that this has had a really significant effect on my client. He is a musician and he has been invited to produce an album and to tour in Japan and that can’t take place.

“This complaint is now approaching three years and the Crown have not complied with their legal obligations.”

Sheriff McCormack said: “This is the seventh trial diet to events said to have taken place between October 2020 and September 2021. It’s a charge of stalking with various allegations.

“The Crown and the police have a statutory duty to disclose relevant material that they have accepted Mr Bruce has been asking for. Nothing has happened between the last trial diet in December and today and in these circumstances I am going uphold Mr Bruce’s motion and desert the case simpliciter.”

Speaking outside court, Pat admitted the case had taken a toll on his health but added he is delighted he can now get on with music career.

He said: “This case is all rubbish, my brother has caused me so much pain and suffering. My wife is ill because of it and I have had a heart attack due to this case - it’s been a nightmare.

“I’ve been classed as a criminal due to these false allegations but now I’m cleared I can now get on with my life and go to Japan at Christmas. I’ve got a band together and I’m going to be touring and playing Bay City Roller classics like Shang-A-Lang and Bye Bye Baby as well as my own material.

“I’ve also got an album coming out called simply ‘Pat McGlynn’ and I’ll be doing Roller classics on there too. I see Woody has done his own version of Shang-A-Lang but I’m going to show him how it’s done properly.”

Pat, a rhythm guitarist, joined the Bay City Rollers in 1976 replacing departing member Ian Mitchell before leaving the following year. He was also a member of the group between 1982 and 1985.

In 1977, Pat released She’d Rather Be with Me which peaked at number 65 in Australia. He also had success with his own band Pat McGlynn’s Scotties and wrote the song So Much Of Your Love sung by pop star Sonia in the British heat of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993.