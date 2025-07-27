A bin lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a child who was cycling to school by failing to carry out proper checks as he pulled out of the car park of the world’s oldest golf club.

Ross Wallace struck 11-year-old Thomas Wong as he drove the NWH Group refuse truck out of the exit of the Royal Burgess Golfing Society car park in Barnton, Edinburgh last year.

Wallace, 29, continued to drive the large vehicle unaware he had struck the child before he eventually stopped and discovered the tragic victim lying in the roadway.

Cramond Primary pupil Thomas Wong, 11, died after being hit by a bin lorry as he cycled to school.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with the Scania HGV refuse lorry at around 8.30am on March 1 last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told internal cab footage from the truck had captured Wallace “using his mobile phone on numerous occasions” over the course of three hours prior to the accident.

The footage showed Wallace had failed to “keep proper observations of the road ahead while driving the bin lorry” and on one occasion he is viewed “using his mobile phone while reversing the HGV”.

The court was told the use of the mobile phone while Wallace, of Prestonpans, East Lothian, drove the bin lorry “occurred earlier on in the day and had no bearing on the collision” involving the child.

Wallace pleaded guilty to causing the death of Thomas Wong by driving without due care and attention at Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, on March 1 last year when he appeared at the city’ s sheriff court on Thursday, July 24.

He also admitted to a charge of driving while failing to keep proper observations on the road and on repeated occasions drive while using a mobile phone while reversing the vehicle.

Dozens of flowers were left near the road where Thomas was killed. His family described Thomas as “the perfect son” who was "the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family”

Prosecutor Anna Robertson read out a written narration and said Thomas had been cycling along the pavement on his way to school when he approached the car park exit to the Royal Burgess Golf Club.

Ms Robertson said: “On exiting the car park onto Whitehouse Road, the accused’s vehicle struck Thomas, who at that time, was cycling on the pavement across the junction.

“Internal dashcam footage of the HGV showed the accused looking around the car park as he proceeded to exit.

“As he prepared to turn left onto Whitehouse Road, the accused was seen to continuously look to his right as he moved forwards, over the wall at the car park, towards the oncoming traffic in his direction.

“The accused failed to make proper observations to his left and failed to account for any vulnerable road users crossing the junction and footpath.

“Having heard a noise, the accused was initially unaware that he had struck Thomas. He stopped the vehicle and discovered the deceased on the roadway.”

The court was told a subsequent collision investigation had found the speed of the bin lorry had “reduced to 7.5 mph immediately prior to the point of impact with the deceased”.

A child left this heartfelt message for Thomas.

Ms Robertson said: “The CCTV speed analysis shows that the driver of the Scania HGV has not reacted to the presence of Thomas and has continued diving south on Whitehouse Road.”

The investigation concluded the collision occurred due to the driver failing to “carry out visual checks prior to driving across the driveway where the deceased was cycling”.

The report also stated 11-year-old Thomas had “failed to carry out sufficient observations for vehicles which may be exiting the car park”.

The fiscal depute added: “In the opinion of the collision investigators, the accused’s lack of caution at the car park exit has led to his being unaware of the initial collision with the deceased and to the vehicle continuing its journey southwards, whereby the Scania HGV has driven over the deceased, inflicting fatal injuries.”

Sheriff Alistair Noble issued Wallace with an interim driving ban and deferred full sentence for the preparation of social work reports to next month.