An East Lothian pensioner was caught encouraging his dog to enter a live badger sett after a private land owner set up a wildlife camera.

Peter Marshall was spotted causing his terrier dog to enter setts at rural areas near Haddington and Gifford in East Lothian on repeated occasions between February and April last year.

Marshall was snared after the wildlife camera recorded him allowing his dog to enter the setts and witnesses had seen him “hiding” behind a tree as his dog bothered the badgers on a separate occasion.

The 77-year-old pleaded guilty to interfering with badgers setts by causing his dog to enter them with reckless disregard his actions would have relevant consequences, when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, September 19.

The offence was prosecuted under Section 3 of the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

Prosecutor Karen Rollo said Bolton Mains Wood near Gifford was partially privately owned and the owner has “an interest in wildlife and had erected a camera to watch over a very active badger sett there”.

Ms Rollo told the court both the nocturnal animals and their setts are protected under the legislation. The fiscal depute said the land owner had seen Marshall walking his dog in the woodland area and had become “alarmed” when the pensioner said his dog was “attracted to badger setts”.

Witnesses had later seen Marshall, of Gifford, East Lothian, hiding behind a tree as his dog entered the badger sett, and reported what they had seen on March 1 last year.

The following month “the accused was captured on the wildlife camera with his dog” and was seen moving branches from the entrance to the sett with his walking stick to allow the terrier to enter.

Ms Rollo said: “At no point did he attempt to get his dog out of the sett.” The landowner subsequently attended his local police station and handed over the footage.

The court also heard a dog walker had become “concerned” after spotting Marshall standing at the entrance to a badger sett near to Traprain Law on the outskirts of Haddington in February last year.

Ms Rollo said: “He stated to her he had a dog down one of the setts and she stated to him ‘that didn’t sound very good for the badger or the dog’.“

He replied “the dog’s a terrier and that’s what the are bred to do”. The woman took a photograph of Marshall’s vehicle and reported the incident to the police.

The court was told members of the Scottish Badgers charity had attend the site and found the sett was active and the protected animals were present at the time.

Sheriff John Cook said: “This is a serious matter. The court requires to consider whether if there is any sentence other than custody that is appropriate.

“You must attend at the social work department to allow that to be done and a restriction of liberty order assessment will be ordered.”

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of the reports to next month.