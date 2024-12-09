A drug dealer who was caught smuggling almost £90,000 of cannabis into Scotland has been spared a jail sentence.

Abdikadir Adawa Ahmed flew into Edinburgh Airport from Thailand while carrying 21 kilos of cannabis in his luggage in February this year.

Ahmed, 21, was stopped and searched by Border Force officers who discovered the huge amount of “herbal matter” stuffed into his suitcase. Ahmed pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis to others when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court earlier this year.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday where lawyer James McMackin said his client had agreed to take part in the smuggling operation in a bid to pay off “significant debts”.

Abdikadir Adawa Ahmed, 21, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

The defence agent added Ahmed “did not appreciate the value of what he had been given” and had been “taken advantage of” by those who gave him the drugs to transport.

Sheriff Douglas Keir acknowledged “the weight and value of the drugs was significant” but said he was “persuaded that there is an alternative to a custodial sentence”.

Ahmed, from Washwood Heath, Birmingham, was placed on a social work supervision order for 18 months and must carry out 270 hours of unpaid work in the community. He was also ordered to wear an electronic tag and stay within his home address between 7pm and 7am for the next 11 months as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

Previously fiscal depute Matthew Miller told the court Ahmed had “travelled to Edinburgh from Thailand via Doha” and was stopped by security officers at around 1pm on February 26 this year.

Mr Millar said Ahmed was in possession of “a hold-all and a suitcase” and had admitted he was the owner of the luggage and that he had packed the bags himself. The fiscal said the luggage was searched and the officers had discovered 21 packets of herbal cannabis hidden inside the suitcase. The court was told the total weight of the Class B drug haul was 21.3 kilos and had a total value of £87,400.

