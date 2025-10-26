Jealous thug who chased his partner along Edinburgh street with an axe is jailed

A jealous thug who chased his terrified partner with an axe before smashing up her car with the bladed weapon has been jailed and banned from contacting her for 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogdan-Gabriel Colt pursued the woman while carrying the axe along an Edinburgh street after assaulting her and accusing her of cheating on him during the couple’s two year relationship.

Colt tracked the woman down to a friend’s home in the city after he had planted a bugging device on her vehicle and the attack was only halted when a concerned neighbour called in the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers swooped on the area in the city’s Leith area and the 39-year-old Romanian was arrested and taken into custody on August 24 last year.

Colt and the woman had been in a relationship for two years after meeting at a care home in Fife, where she worked as a senior nurse and he was employed as a care assistant.

He denied the attack but was found guilty by a jury of engaging in a course of abusive conduct by repeatedly calling the woman names, accusing her of cheating and tracking her car and chasing her while armed with the axe.

Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court | The Scotsman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colt had pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of the axe and smashing up the woman’s vehicle before the three day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

Colt, from Bathgate, West Lothian, appeared for sentencing on Thursday, October 23, where Sheriff Gillian Sharp said the axe attack has had “devastating consequences” for the victim.

The sheriff said: “You were unanimously convicted by the jury of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of your ex-partner.

“You repeatedly called her abusive names at her workplace, accused her of having an affair and made threats to harm her. You struggled with her at her home and placed a device on her car to monitor her whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 24 August 2024 you lay in wait for hours armed with an axe before chasing her and her friend and smashing up her car. The incident sparked an armed [police] response.”

The sheriff said the woman has been forced to “rebuild her entire life” after having to leave her job where she held a senior position and moving home.

Sheriff Sharp said the victim has been “plagued by nightmares” since the incident and was “re-traumatised” by having to attend court and give evidence at the trial.

Colt, who is known as Gabe, was jailed for 22 months and was told he will be supervised for a further 12 months following his release from custody. The brute was also served with a non-harassment order that bans him from having any contact with his victim for the next 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence agent Jane Joiner told the court her client had adhered to bail conditions including being supervised and electronically tagged for the last 59 weeks. The lawyer said the father-of-two has no previous convictions and any custodial sentence would have “a significant impact” on him and his children’s lives.