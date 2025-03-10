A Midlothian tradesman sexually assaulted a drunk teenage schoolgirl after agreeing to throw a birthday party for her at his home.

Alan Blair organised the birthday bash for the girl and plied her with alcohol before pouncing as she lay drunk on a sofa in his living room.

Blair, 49, told the teenager “she was pretty and mature for her age” before leaning in and kissing her on the lips while she was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The schoolgirl eventually managed to flee the room and left his home with a friend early the following morning in February 2022. The self employed electrical engineer then sent his victim messages apologising for his behaviour saying “sorry about the kiss, but I think we both liked it”.

The child’s mother later discovered sleazy text messages sent by Blair on her daughter’s phone and contacted the police. Blair, from Bilston in Midlothian, was subsequently arrested and charged with the sex attack on the teenage girl.

Blair pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the girl while she was incapable of giving or withholding consent at his home on February 11, 2022 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

Alan Blair, 49, was placed on the sex offenders register for three years and banned from being in the company of any female under the age of 16 as part of a conduct requirement. | Alexander Lawrie

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday, March 7, where Sheriff Julius Komorowski spared him custody despite describing his conduct as “deeply disturbing”.

Blair was placed on the sex offenders register for three years and banned from being in the company of any female under the age of 16 as part of a conduct requirement. He was also sentenced to a three year supervision order and ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Previously, prosecutor Matthew Miller told the court the victim was a family friend and had regularly visited Blair’s home since the previous year. Mr Miller said the girl’s mother refused to hold the birthday party at her own home and Blair had suggested she have the gathering at his house.

The schoolgirl and several friends arrived at Blair’s home at around midday and they each handed over £10 for him to buy them alcohol.

The court heard the children drunk jelly shots and glasses of vodka and coke that eventually led to the victim to “pass out” at the top of a set of stairs. She was moved to a couch in the living room and while left alone Blair had crept over and kissed her on the mouth as she lay drunk and incapable of giving consent.

The court was told she “pulled her head backwards away from him and due to the alcohol consumption she did not recall where Mr Blair’s hands were”.

The fiscal added: “He kissed the complainer and told her she was pretty and that she was mature for her age and thereafter Mr Blair went back and sat on the couch in the living room. The complainer has then got up and gone to bed with her friend next door.”

The court was told the victim left the property in the morning before Blair had woken up. He then messaged the girl the following day “apologising for kissing her” and he was “sorry for making her uncomfortable”.

The following month the girl’s mother noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour and found creepy messages from Blair after checking her phone. The court was told the messages included one stating “sorry about the kiss, but I think we both liked it” and a second saying “if you were old enough I’d munch on you”.