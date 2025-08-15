Six men from Edinburgh and Midlothian jailed for a total of 99 years for serious and organised crime

Six men convicted of serious and organised crime incidents in Edinburgh and Midlothian have been jailed for a total of 99 years.

Michael Heeps, Lee Ridgway, John Murray, Dale Bauld, Damien Mullen and Ryan McGovern, were previously convicted of numerous offences including attempted murder, wilful fire-raising and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

At the High Court in Glasgow, on Friday, August 15, Heeps was jailed for 23 years, Ridgeway for 22 years, Murray for 17 years, Bauld for 17 years, Mullen for 14 Years and McGovern for eight years.

Three of the six men convicted. Clockwise from top left: Dale Bauld, John Murray and Ryan McGovern. Police Scotland did not have photos of the other men to release.placeholder image
Three of the six men convicted. Clockwise from top left: Dale Bauld, John Murray and Ryan McGovern. Police Scotland did not have photos of the other men to release. | Police Scotland

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “The use of violence is always completely unacceptable. Although these were all targeted attacks, those involved showed absolutely no regard for the communities affected.

"These incidents could have had much more serious consequences and this behaviour will not be tolerated. These sentences show Police Scotland’s commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce's national strategy.

"I want to make it clear to those intent on being involved in serious and organised crime that we will not give up and you will be brought to justice.

"I would again like to thank officers who worked on this investigation, as well as our partners in forensic services and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal services, for their work. I would also like to thank the public for their support throughout the investigation."

