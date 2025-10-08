A violent thug left his neighbour needing hospital treatment following an unprovoked supermarket attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Laidlaw butted his victim to the head after the pair had exchanged words while they stood in line at the Scotmid store in Loanhead, Midlothian.

Laidlaw and his next door neighbour Gary Johnstone then fell to the floor of the shop while they engaged in a scuffle in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were alerted to the incident and after viewing CCTV footage the officers later arrested 50-year-old Laidlaw who had fled the scene.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Mr Johnstone was subsequently taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for injuries to his eye.

Gordon Laidlaw pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

The court was told the pair were standing in a queue within the Scotmid store when Mr Johnstone overheard comments about him made by Laidlaw at around 7.20pm on April 25 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fiscal depute said: “Mr Laidlaw turned towards Mr Johnstone’s face and head butted him striking him on the nose. They ended up fighting and fell to the floor after Mr Johnstone struggled with him.

“Mr Johnstone managed to get up from underneath Mr Laidlaw and the police were contacted.”

The court heard the victim was taken to the ERI after suffering scratches to his eye and a cut underneath his left eye socket.

Laidlaw’s defence agent said her client and Mr Johnstone had been neighbours for around five years and “clearly don’t get along with each other”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said there is “a significant background” to the dispute and Laidlaw had “acted aggressively” and that he “regrets his actions that day”.

Sheriff Frances Gill said: “You have pled guilty to assaulting Mr Johnstone to his injury. That is a very serious charge, do you understand that? Whatever the background between the two of you, you shouldn’t have resolved those issues by assaulting him. The court takes a dim view of that.”

The sheriff marked the assault by ordering Laidlaw, of Loanhead, to pay a total fine of £540.