A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being serious assaulted by two youths in an Edinburgh park last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault, which happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 14 at Pentland View Park.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the daylight attack in Currie, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first male youth is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short black hair and clean shaven, wearing a grey tracksuit. The second is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and clean shaven, wearing a black top and black shorts. Both are believed to be aged 17-18 years old.

At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, 14 October, 2025 a 16-year-old boy was approached by two male-youths in Pentland View Park and seriously assaulted. | Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. DC Beverley Burnside, Police Scotland, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with officers.

“We are also appealing to anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to see if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2439 of 16 October, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.