Man arrested in connection with fatal Boghead Roundabout crash in Bathgate which left teenager dead
The incident, which lead to roads around Boghead Roundabout being closed for much of Tuesday, June 10, happened at around 11.50pm on Monday, June 9, and involved a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV.
Emergency services, including five ambulances and a critical care paramedic, rushed to the scene but despite efforts to save her life, a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18-year-old female passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash but has been released pending further enquiries.
He added: “The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”