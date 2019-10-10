22-year old drunk driver arrested after Wester Hailes hit and run
A 22-year-old man was arrested last night after being involved in a hit and run collision in Wester Hailes.
Police said the driver of the silver Ford had been reported driving erratically around the area.
Edinburgh Road Police stopped the driver and found he was over the drink drive limit.
He also had no insurance.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle taken into custody by police.
The 22-year-old has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.
There were no injuries as a result of the hit-and-run.