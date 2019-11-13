61-year-old woman sexually assaulted by teenager who demanded cash in Livingston

Police are appealing for information after a 61-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy after he demanded money from her.

The incident occurred on Ogilvie Way in Knightsridge, Livingston, around midday last Wednesday November 6.

The woman was stopped in her path by a young man thought to be between 14 and 16 years of age, who demanded money from her.

When she refused he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, before running off towards the shops on Cameron Way.

The teenager is described as white, around 5' 6" tall, with a slim build, reddish hair and brown eyes.

He had a local accent, and was wearing a black waterproof coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles who is leading the investigation said:

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries since the attack happened, checking CCTV and speaking to locals, however, unfortunately, have not, at this time, identified the youth responsible.

“Thankfully there have been no other attacks of this nature in the area. It has been very distressing for the woman involved and it is imperative that we catch the suspect as soon as possible.

“The area would have been quite busy at this time, the road runs by a school, is on the way to local shops and used by dog walkers and runners, so maybe someone saw this boy hanging about or running off afterwards?