East Lothian crime: 67-year-old arrested after police operation in West Barns

A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a police operation in West Barns.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:42 am

Emergency services were spotted near the West Barns bowling club on Friday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson commented: "A 67-year-old man has been arrested following a police operation at an address in West Barns, Dunbar, East Lothian, on Friday, 25 February, 2022.

"He has been released pending further enquiry.

East Lothian crime: 67-year-old arrested after police operation in West Barns. Stock image: Michael Gillen

"Officers, including specialist resources, remain at the scene carrying out enquiries. There is no risk to the public with regard to the ongoing activity."

