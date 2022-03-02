East Lothian crime: 67-year-old arrested after police operation in West Barns
A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a police operation in West Barns.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:42 am
Emergency services were spotted near the West Barns bowling club on Friday afternoon.
A Police spokesperson commented: "A 67-year-old man has been arrested following a police operation at an address in West Barns, Dunbar, East Lothian, on Friday, 25 February, 2022.
"He has been released pending further enquiry.
"Officers, including specialist resources, remain at the scene carrying out enquiries. There is no risk to the public with regard to the ongoing activity."
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh renters 'devastated' at being evicted from repossessed homes and given...