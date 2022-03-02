Emergency services were spotted near the West Barns bowling club on Friday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson commented: "A 67-year-old man has been arrested following a police operation at an address in West Barns, Dunbar, East Lothian, on Friday, 25 February, 2022.

"He has been released pending further enquiry.

East Lothian crime: 67-year-old arrested after police operation in West Barns. Stock image: Michael Gillen

"Officers, including specialist resources, remain at the scene carrying out enquiries. There is no risk to the public with regard to the ongoing activity."

