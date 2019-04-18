‘A working class hero’ - Scottish actor Tam Dean Burn pays tribute to murdered Bradley Welsh

A Scottish actor has spoken of his “shock” at the murder of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh who was shot dead last night in Edinburgh’s West End.

Bradley was found with serious injuries in a common stairwell in the Capital’s Chester Street on Wednesday night. He later died at the scene.

Actor Tam Dean Burn, who was born in Edinburgh and is known for his roles in films like Outlaw King and War Horse, said in a tweet: “So shocking to wake to the news of the shooting and murder of Brad Welsh, a Hibs through & through working class hero who did so much for the real grassroots Edinburgh.”

Mr Burn, who is also known for his roles in long-running detective series Taggart and BBC Scotland soap opera River City, joins Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and actor Danny Dyer tribute to the 48-year-old.

In 2017, Bradley secured a role as Mr Doyle in Trainspotting 2 thanks to a successful Guinness World Record attempt that saw him spar with 360 people in succession, including director Danny Boyle.

He also featured in an episode of Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men in 2008.

Bradley was a past British ABA Lightweight boxing champion.

He has run charity projects in the city to help young people stay fit and out of trouble through his Holyrood Boxing Gym and was also involved with Edinburgh charity Helping Hands.

During a press conference today, police said the attack was “most certainly” targeted and that the cuplrit run away towards Walker Street after the shooting.

It also emerged that his family were at home at the time of the incident, and that a neighbour tried to save Bradley’s life.

Police received multiple reports of a firearms discharge in Chester Street at around 8pm on Wednesday April 17.

Officers and other emergency services responded to the area and a man was found lying on a common staircase, having sustained a serious injury.

He later passed away at the scene.

Police have also appealed today for anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should come forward.

