The fatal crash occurred on the A199 near Foxlake Adventures at around 4.15pm on Thursday, June 9.

One of the vehicles set alight, with eyewitnesses reporting seeing black smoke billowing from the scene.

Emergency services, including police and firefighters, rushed to the road in East Lothian.

However, the driver of the BMW, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was treated for a minor injury.

The road was closed to allow an investigation into the collision to be carried out. Vehicles were forced to turn around, and drive back towards Dunbar. The section of the road re-opened at around 6am on Friday, June 10.

A driver has died after a collision on the A199 near Dunbar, in East Lothian.

Police are now appealing to any witnesses who saw the vehicles before the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Sadly, as a result of this crash a man lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, specifically the BMW, to come forward. I would also ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2254 of Thursday, 9 June, 2022.”